If you have purchased half season tickets, a quarter season package or a Bojangles Kids Club package it is time to select your games! If this message applies to you, we have emailed you the forms or you may download the forms using the links below.

"Pick Your Games" forms are due back to the front office by Wednesday, September 13. If you return your forms after this date, we unfortunately cannot guarantee your seats will be available for the games you select as single game tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday, September 20. If you have opted to received undated vouchers instead of picking your games, we do not need a form from you.

Packages will be ready for pick up starting in October; the exact date has yet to be announced.

Opening Night is Friday, October 20 and we're expecting a full house. Be sure to guarantee the best seats for the raising of our first ever Championship banner. All of our ticket packages are still on sale, contact our staff for more information!

