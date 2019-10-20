A World Series That Is Farm Grown in Fresno

FRESNO, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies are inviting the Central Valley to join them at Chukchansi Park for an Open House to cheer on their parent team, the Washington Nationals, who swept the St. Louis Cardinals and won the National League Championship Series.

The Washington Nationals, current parent team of the Fresno Grizzlies, will play the Houston Astros in the 2019 World Series. The Astros advanced to the series after a walk-off home run crowned them as American League Champions tonight in Houston.

The Astros were the parent team of Fresno from 2015-2018. During that time, they won the 2017 World Series.

Prior to the Astros moving to the Central Valley, the San Francisco Giants were the parent team of the Grizzlies from 1998-2014. During that time, the Giants were World Series Champions in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

The Grizzlies are proud to have earned their own title, winning the Triple-A National Championship in 2015.

"What many people are calling the 'Fresno Magic' has definitely proven to be real," said Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies President. "Counting the Nationals, in the last 10 years, five World Series matchups have included the Grizzlies parent team. In four of those, the Grizzlies' parent team has been crowned World Champions. The Nationals could bring a fifth World Series ring to Fresno."

Beginning with Tuesday evening, the Grizzlies will host a series of Open Houses to celebrate and cheer on the Nationals to victory.

Open House Details

Chukchansi Park, and its left-field Fresno Social area, will be open, with free admission, on Tuesday, Oct. 22; Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Friday, Oct. 25.

Gates will open 15 minutes before first pitch. See below for first pitch times, as announced today by Major League Baseball. Fans are asked to enter through Gate 2 at H Street & Kern. Select food items will be available for purchase.

There will be no gathering on Saturday, Oct. 26, because of a Fresno FC game at the stadium.

If necessary, the Open House, and the opportunity to cheer on the Nationals, will continue on Sunday, Oct. 27; Monday, Oct. 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 29.

We celebrate by giving back! During each of the open house parties, we will be collecting non-perishable foods and new/gently used coats to benefit the Fresno Rescue Mission during the holiday season.

