A Wild Finish at Mosaic I CFL
September 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
It was a wild finish at the OK Tire Labour Day Classic between the Roughriders and Blue Bombers
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from September 1, 2024
- Lions Triumph at Touchdown Pacific - B.C. Lions
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- Bowers Joins Practice Roster
- Charles Roberts to be Inducted into Ring of Honour
- Grymes Released
- 112th Grey Cup Ticket Pricing Announced
- Alston Released