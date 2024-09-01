A Wild Finish at Mosaic I CFL

September 1, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







It was a wild finish at the OK Tire Labour Day Classic between the Roughriders and Blue Bombers

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 1, 2024

Lions Triumph at Touchdown Pacific - B.C. Lions

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.