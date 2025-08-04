A Week Full of Clutch Strikes!: USL Championship Goal of the Week: Week 22 Nominees
August 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 4, 2025
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Detroit City FC: August 6, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announces Devin Rensing as Head Coach - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Indy Eleven X Desnuda Organic Tequila: A Partnership Poured with Purpose - Indy Eleven
- LouCity Set for Promotion-Packed 'Fill the Fam Night' this Saturday - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.