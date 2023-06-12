A Victory for the Road

June 12, 2023

A Victory for the Road







Geneva, Ill - Trailing by one run in the seventh inning, Brian Rey hit a 2-out, 2-run double to put the Lake Country DockHounds in front 3-2.

After the Kane County Atomic Pork Chops tied the game in the eighth inning, Lake Country needed to respond, and respond they did.

Dustin Woodcock led the inning off with a single to left field, and Marcus Chiu followed by getting hit by an inside pitch. After Nick Banks got in a hitters count while attempting to bunt, he got the green light and singled the other way to load the bases.

Omar Meregildo struck out, but Rey picked him with a go-ahead sacrifice fly. Justin Hill, who was added to the roster today, singled on a check swing to bring home two important insurance runs.

Jojanse Torres picked up his first save of the season, but did allow his first earned run of the season.

None of the comeback would've been possible without the effort from Austin Faith. Making his second start of the season, Faith allowed zero earned runs across seven innings in one of the better starts for the DockHounds all season, nonetheless from righty who has primarily worked out of the bullpen.

The win is the Lake Country's first on the season in which they trailed going into the seventh inning or later and the squad's first road series victory of the year.

Lake Country will get the day off Monday before beginning a three-game series on the road with the Lincoln Saltdogs Tuesday night. First pitch will be at 7:05 CT.

