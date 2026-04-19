"A USL LEAGUE ONE TEAM JUST DEFEATED AN MLS SIDE!!!!!"

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







Video courtesy of US Soccer

One Knoxville SC advanced against DC United 3-3 (6-5) in the the Round of 32 in the U.S. Open Cup to make United States soccer history.







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