A Tulsa Sweep: USL Championship Save of the Week: Week 7 Winner
April 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa YouTube Video
Check out the FC Tulsa Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2025
- RIFC Opens Inaugural Jägermeister Cup Campaign with Trip to Westchester SC - Rhode Island FC
- Detroit City Football Club to Make 2025 Jägermeister Debut on Saturday, Hosting Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at 4 p.m. - Detroit City FC
- D.C. United Loans Defender Garrison Tubbs to Loudoun United FC - Loudoun United FC
- Match Preview: El Paso Locomotive FC Open New Chapter in USL Jägermeister Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks FC and Koa Santos Mutually Terminate Contract - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Hartford Athletic Acquire MLS Midfielder Jack Panayotou on Loan - Hartford Athletic
- Hartford Opens Jägermeister Cup Campaign against Portland - Hartford Athletic
- Sporting JAX and Norsan Media Join Forces to Amplify Soccer in Local Hispanic Communities - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Rowdies Partner with United Soccer Association - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Jägermeister Cup Preview: Rowdies vs Miami - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Acquires Veteran Defender Lucas Stauffer Via Transfer from Lexington SC
- From Sydney to the Sidelines: Andrew Christiansen Joins FC Tulsa's Climb
- FC Tulsa Lands Three on USL Championship Team of the Week 7
- FC Tulsa Ousts Las Vegas Lights FC, 4-1, Behind Prolific First Half
- FC Tulsa Opens Road Trip against Las Vegas Lights FC