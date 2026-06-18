A Touch of Class from Carmichael!!!

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







A four-goal second half that saw Hakim Karamoko, Ryan Carmichael, Roman Torres and Kerfalla Toure score guided Forward Madison FC to a 5-1 win against Athletic Club Boise at Breese Stevens Field.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 18, 2026

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