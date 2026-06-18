A Touch of Class from Carmichael!!!
Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video
A four-goal second half that saw Hakim Karamoko, Ryan Carmichael, Roman Torres and Kerfalla Toure score guided Forward Madison FC to a 5-1 win against Athletic Club Boise at Breese Stevens Field.
Check out the Forward Madison FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from June 18, 2026
- One Knox SC and Visit Knoxville to Host Market Square World Cup Watch Party - One Knoxville SC
- Ryan Becher's Goal Propels Autumn Gold & Black to Draw; Unbeaten Streak Now at 9 - Fort Wayne FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.