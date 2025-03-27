A Touch of Class, and the Finish to Boot!: USL Championship Goal of the Week: Week 3 Winner
March 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
Check out the Phoenix Rising FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 27, 2025
- FC Tulsa Geared up for First $1 Beer Section Night, Match against Sacramento Republic FC - FC Tulsa
- Preview: Hounds vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Switchbacks FC Acquire Herbert Endeley on Loan from FC Dallas for 2025 Season - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Charleston Battery - North Carolina FC
- Only a Few Hundred Tickets Remain for Rhode Island FC's Historic Home Opener in New Stadium - Rhode Island FC
- Orange County Soccer Club Partners with Strikers FC, Irvine to Strengthen Professional Player Development Pathway - Orange County SC
- Eintracht Frankfurt Returns for July 29 Friendly vs. LouCity - Louisville City FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC at FC Tulsa - Sacramento Republic FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Rising FC Stories
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Monterey Bay FC
- Forward Damian Rivera Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 3
- Phoenix Rising Launches National Scouting Department
- Rising Claw Back to Draw Rhode Island FC 2-2
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Rhode Island FC