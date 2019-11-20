"A Touch of Brass" Joins O's GM Mike Elias for 2020 Shorebirds Hot Stove Banquet

The Shorebirds 19th Annual Hot Stove Banquet is quickly approaching and we do not want you to miss out on this awesome event!

Baltimore Orioles Executive Vice President & General Manager Mike Elias will serve as the featured guest speaker at the Delmarva Shorebirds' 19th annual Hot Stove Banquet, set to be held at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury on Thursday, January 23, from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

In addition, the fan-favorite and Arthur W. Perdue stadium staple, "A Touch of Brass," will be on hand at the event with a special music performance to open up the night.

Joining Elias and "A Touch of Brass" at the Hot Stove Banquet is Pat Filippone, President of 7th Inning Stretch LP, which owns the Shorebirds, Orioles Director of Minor League Operations Kent Qualls and Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters.

Tickets to the event are now available for purchase. Preferred tables of eight will cost $400 or on an individual basis for $50 each. All tickets must be purchased in advance, and availability is limited. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the program beginning at 7 p.m.

Attendees will also have the chance to bid in a silent auction and raffle of sports memorabilia, featuring numerous items from major league and minor league franchises, including the Orioles. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Shorebirds Fly Together Fund with a portion going to support the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore.

To learn more about the event, please visit theshorebirds.com.

