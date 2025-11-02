A Thriller in BC Goes Down to the Wire!: CFL

Published on November 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Sean Whyte boots a walk-off field goal, sending the B.C. Lions past the Stampeders and into the Western Final.







