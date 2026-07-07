A TD Catch He DIDN'T EVEN SEE!
Published on July 7, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
A decade later, Ryan Smith's incredible no-look touchdown remains one of the most memorable plays in CFL history. Relive the iconic moment that left fans, defenders, and broadcasters in disbelief 10 years ago.
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 7, 2026
- Tiger-Cats Sign East Division All-CFL Receiver Kiondre Smith to Contract Extension - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Adams Jr. Tops CFL Players of the Week - Calgary Stampeders
- James Butler Earns Player of the Week Selection from CFL - B.C. Lions
- Adams Headlines Fanduel Canada Day Weekend Players of the Week - CFL
- Stampeders Sign DL Manns - Calgary Stampeders
- Argos Ink DB Bolden & LB Rayam - Toronto Argonauts
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- Blue Bombers Issue Game Day Traffic Advisory for Princess Auto Stadium
- Blue Bombers Acquire Quarterback Dru Brown in Trade with Ottawa
- Blue Bombers Add Two to Practice Roster
- Cal Murphy to be Added to Ring of Honour
- 112th Grey Cup and 2025 Grey Cup Festival Generated More Than $93 Million in Economic Activity Across Canada