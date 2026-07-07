A TD Catch He DIDN'T EVEN SEE!

Published on July 7, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







A decade later, Ryan Smith's incredible no-look touchdown remains one of the most memorable plays in CFL history. Relive the iconic moment that left fans, defenders, and broadcasters in disbelief 10 years ago.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 7, 2026

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