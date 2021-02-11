"A Taste of Worcester" to Highlight Polar Park's Culinary Options

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today unveiled a host of culinary options that will feature "A Taste of Worcester" in partnership with Professional Sports Catering (PSC), which will operate the concessions at Polar Park.

The starters in Worcester's "Line-Up of Locals" were announced today. Additional restauranteurs from the area will be announced as partnerships form in the future.

1. Leading off, from the nearby iconic landmark, Coney Island Hot Dogs;

2. Batting second, a staple of the neighboring Worcester Public Market, Akra;

3. Batting third, another neighbor in the Canal District, Lock 50;

4. Batting fourth, across the street from Lock 50, Russo's;

5. Batting fifth, a short walk over to Shrewsbury Street, Wonder Bar Pizza;

6. Batting sixth, also on Shrewsbury Street, Nuovo;

7. Batting seventh, born in Sturbridge and now also in Worcester, BT's Smokehouse;

8. Batting eighth, with new Asian Cuisine on the Worcester Common, Chashu Ramen & Izakaya.

9. And batting ninth, for dessert, a variety of Worcester's beloved Table Talk Pies.

10. As for the pitchers, they are filled with the tasty and clever variety of your favorite Polar Beverages.

Beyond this "Starting Line-Up," the club is seeking partnerships with restauranteurs in the nearby Main South and Green Island neighborhoods, as well as other popular spots throughout the city. The WooSox are also exploring a partnership with the Creedon Company, which could provide tables and chairs and tents for Polar Park events.

In addition, the WooSox and PSC will offer opportunities to Worcester-area nonprofits to operate concessions stands with their volunteers, to raise funds for their charities. And beyond these volunteers, paid staff will have their first opportunity to explore employment February 20 and 21, 2021, at the WooSox' first Polar Park Jobs Fair. Details are available at woosox.com.

"From the day we first set foot in Worcester, through 21 Fan Planning meetings, the people of Worcester have enthusiastically suggested the foods they would like to enjoy at Polar Park," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "Coney Island Hot Dogs and Table Talk Pies instantly became part of our Worcester vocabulary. And the various establishments in the Canal District, Shrewsbury Street, Main South, Green Island, and throughout the city quickly became part of our Worcester lifestyle. These delicious delicacies are part of the Polar Park story; they are part of why Worcester is Worcester."

"From the start of this process, the City of Worcester and the Worcester Red Sox have been committed to making this ballpark feel like part of the Canal District and part of our city," said Mayor Joseph M. Petty. "By featuring local restaurants and businesses, the ballpark will be not just a place to watch great baseball, but a space to learn about the small businesses that are the cornerstone of our city and truly part of our history and heritage."

"There won't be many reasons to take your eyes off the action on the field at Polar Park, but going to the concession stands and food carts for a Coney Island Hot Dog, a slice of pizza from Wonder Bar, or a snack from one of many other food establishments, will treat fans to a taste of one of the City's most identifiable and enjoyable attractions: its vibrant restaurant scene," City Manager Edward M. Augustus, Jr. said. "The Worcester Red Sox have promised a ballpark that will look, feel, smell, and taste like Worcester. Serving up food from local restaurants, and offering nonprofits the opportunity to operate their own concessions, is a terrific example of the team's commitment to ensuring there will be a piece of Worcester everywhere you go at Polar Park."

"For many months, we have been immersing ourselves in the Worcester community, sensing its cultural pride," said Cody Malone, who will serve as Vice President of Hospitality for PSC at Polar Park. "Worcester's vibrant restaurant scene is part of the city's essence, and its palpable compassion for community service is part of its DNA. We wanted to be sure that local businesses and charities were part of the Polar Park experience."

Malone moved with his family to the Worcester area from Las Vegas, where he was Vice-President of Hospitality for the Las Vegas Aviators, one of the most successful clubs in Triple-A Baseball. Born in Los Angeles and raised in Norman, Oklahoma, he began his baseball career as Executive Chef of the Tulsa Drillers. Polar Park will be the 18th ballpark in Minor League Baseball in which he was worked. He has been with PSC, a subsidiary of Levy Restaurants, for 10 years.

Some of the local options will be daily fixtures at ballgames and Polar Park, while others will be part of a rotation in "A Taste of Worcester," a site on the Summit Street Fair. The full menu of options at Polar Park will be announced in the future, as will the selections for adult beverages, including the products of Founding Partners Atlas Distributing and Wormtown Brewery. Fans can offer suggestions and restauranteurs can seek partnerships.

