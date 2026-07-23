A Superb Set Piece for Hartford
Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Frank Nodarse scored the only goal as Rhode Island FC claimed the first league edition of El Clamico with a 1-0 victory against Hartford Athletic at Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday night as the visitors failed to record a shot on target in torrential conditions in the northeast.
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