USL Louisville City FC

A Stellar Strike for Lou City!

Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video


Babacar Niang's goal late in the first half earned Louisville City FC a 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium on Wednesday night, cancelling out an early goal by Gevork Diarbian for the hosts.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 9, 2026


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