A Star Between the Sticks!: Orange County SC's Colin Shutler Is USL Championship Player of the Week

June 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 16 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Orange County SC goalkeeper Colin Shutler voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after he recorded an eight-save shutout to play a key role in OCSC's 1-0 victory on the road against Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium on Saturday night.

