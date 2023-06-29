A Series Split against the Dogs

Oconomowoc, Wis. - The word of the day following a doubleheader in Oconomowoc, is offense. Following a postponement due to poor air quality in the area yesterday, the DockHounds split the two games with the Chicago Dogs today. Lake Country was victorious in game one 7-3. Game two went to the Dogs by a score of 15-11.

In game one, Randall Delgado and Nick Banks stole the show. Delgado pitched 6 innings (in the 7-inning contest), scattering 9 hits and only allowing 3 runs, walking 2 and striking out 7. Nick Banks led the charge offensively, going 3-4 with two home-runs and 3 RBIs. Brian Rey also stood out offensively in game one, reaching base all three times up, on two doubles and an intentional walk.

Demetrius Sims shines in game two against the Chicago Dogs, going 3-4.

In game two, the DockHounds tallied 16 hits and scored 11 runs in the 15-11 defeat. The MVP of the nightcap was without a doubt, Dustin Woodcock. The outfielder went 3-4 with 3 home-runs, and 7 RBIs in the 7-inning game. Additionally, Demetrius Sims went 3-4 and Nick Banks also went 3-4, on two singles and an RBI double. Aaron Simmons picked up two hits as well to bring his hitting streak up to 6 games.

After splitting the doubleheader today, the Hounds and Dogs will play in the rubber match tomorrow night. Lake Country will give the ball to Mike Shawaryn, while Chicago will start with Trevor Lane on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

