"A RYAN CARMICHAEL BANGER!!!"

Published on July 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Forward Madison FC remained unbeaten at Breese Stevens Field on the season by defeating FC Naples, 3-1, as Hakim Karamoko, Joshua Bolma, and Ryan Carmichael scored for the hosts, and Aiden Mesias bagged Naples' lone goal.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 27, 2026

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