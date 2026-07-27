USL United Soccer League Championship

"A RYAN CARMICHAEL BANGER!!!"

Published on July 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video


Forward Madison FC remained unbeaten at Breese Stevens Field on the season by defeating FC Naples, 3-1, as Hakim Karamoko, Joshua Bolma, and Ryan Carmichael scored for the hosts, and Aiden Mesias bagged Naples' lone goal.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 27, 2026


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