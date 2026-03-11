A Record 59th Clean Sheet for Vitiello!
Published on March 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 11, 2026
- Match Preview: Hartford Athletic at Birmingham Legion FC - Hartford Athletic
- Leo Fernandes Embracing New Role as Rowdies Head Scout - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.