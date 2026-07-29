NWSL National Women's Soccer League

A Penalty Save on Marta and MORE: Best Saves from Matchweek 14

Published on July 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video


Catch up on all the best saves from NWSL Matchweek 14!

Check out the National Women's Soccer League Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 29, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central