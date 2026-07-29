A Penalty Save on Marta and MORE: Best Saves from Matchweek 14

Published on July 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







Catch up on all the best saves from NWSL Matchweek 14!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 29, 2026

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