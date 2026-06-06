A One-Woman Counterattack Sveindís Jónsdóttir
Published on June 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 5, 2026
- San Diego Wave FC Midfielder Kimmi Ascanio Named to NWSL Best XI of May - San Diego Wave FC
- Manaka Matsukubo Named to NWSL Best Xi for May - North Carolina Courage
- Washington Spirit Forward Claudia Martínez Called up to Paraguay Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Denver Summit FC Co-Captain Janine Sonis Named to NWSL Best XI - Denver Summit FC
- Barbra Banda Named to May NWSL Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Orlando Pride
- Gotham FC Captain Tierna Davidson Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for May - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Barbra Banda Named to May NWSL Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash Midfielder Maggie Graham Signs Contract Extension Through 2029 Season - Houston Dash
- Gotham FC Announces Leadership Updates Amid Rapid Growth - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Gotham FC Announces Official Fan Experience and Ticketing Partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets - NJ/NY Gotham FC
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