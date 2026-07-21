A Nutmeg, Elite Control, and Zero Panic. Jess Fishlock Is Style #nwsl
Published on July 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 20, 2026
- Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Named to Ivory Coast Roster for 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations - Washington Spirit
- Orlando Pride Assistant Coach Giles Barnes Departs Club - Orlando Pride
- Legacy fall to Washington Spirit despite late goal from Sammy Smith - Boston Legacy FC
- Washington Spirit Duo Named to Nigeria Roster for 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations - Washington Spirit
- Gotham FC Coach Juan Carlos Amorós to Take Parental Leave - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Spirit Jumps to Top of NWSL Table with 2-1 Win over Boston - Washington Spirit
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