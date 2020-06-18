A Note from Delmarva Shorebirds GM Chris Bitters

Shorebirds Fans,

We hope you continue to be well during this difficult time. Our entire crew misses seeing each of you nightly at the stadium and the social interactions and lifelong memories that the stadium creates. As I write this note on June 18th, it is disappointing to think that we are approaching what would have been the midway point of our season and an announcement of what Shorebirds earned mid-season All-Star accolades.

It has been wonderful to speak with many of you over the phone or via email these last couple of months and we truly appreciate your support, patience, and kind words that you have shared with me and members of our front office team. We know the question everyone is wondering - What is the status of the 2020 season? Unfortunately, I wish we had more news to share. Currently, we continue to wait to hear from Major and Minor League Baseball, the South Atlantic League, and other parties for official directions on the next steps for the 2020 season. As soon as we hear new information, we will be releasing a formal announcement outlining what you can expect in 2020.

I'm proud of the effort our entire staff has put in during this uncertain time and they have been working hard to plan for all scenarios over the last 10 weeks. Once we have formal direction on the 2020 season, our team will effectively communicate opportunities for each of you as it relates to the particular account you have with the Delmarva Shorebirds organization.

We recognize that in the State of Maryland we have entered Phase 2 of Governor Hogan's "Roadmap To Recovery" and we are excited to have additional opportunities to get out of the house, enjoy outside activities, and see life in our area resume to a little more normalcy while we continue to do our part during this pandemic.

While our 2020 season remains on pause, there are other opportunities available for us now to host other events throughout the summer and fall at the stadium. We are working with state and local officials on additional events that would enable us to safely welcome fans and the community back to the ballpark. Once we have these events finalized with your safety in mind, we will share those with you as I know everyone is excited to return to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

In the meantime, if you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to myself or our front office team and we will always provide you with the most up to date information.

Please continue to stay safe and we look forward to welcoming you back to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Fly Together,

Chris Bitters

Shorebirds General Manager

