A Note from Barnstormers GM Mike Reynolds

Lancaster Barnstormers Fans and Clipper Magazine Stadium Supporters,

As I write this letter it has been 503 days since we've seen our beloved Barnstormers play baseball here at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Though we didn't have Barnstormers baseball at Clipper Magazine Stadium in 2020 we had the opportunity to host plenty of community events. As we approach spring of 2021 we have started to plan additional community events at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Lancaster Barnstormers and Atlantic League of Professional Baseball are the anchors of Clipper Magazine Stadium and the reason this beautiful ballpark was built. Though we do not have a 2021 Atlantic League of Professional Baseball schedule to release at this time, I can assure you that our league office and team executives are working tirelessly on a 2021 season and schedule. As soon as we have greater details we will get the information out to our community of supporters.

We are looking forward to getting fans back in the seats for Barnstormers baseball for what will be the first time as an Official Partner League of Major League Baseball. In addition, we cannot wait to be able to finally celebrate with you the honor of Clipper Magazine Stadium being named Best Independent Ballpark in the country by Ballpark Digest. We have so much to celebrate and share with you but we are really just looking forward to getting you out to the ballpark, smelling the freshly cut grass, seeing Barnstormers jerseys on the field and cheering on the first pitch of 2021. Thank you for all the support over the years and continued support these last 503 days.

And as the great Barnstormer Dave Collins says, "We'll see you at the ballpark...." Soon! Stay safe and be well.

