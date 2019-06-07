A Night to Remember for the Explorers

Winnipeg, MB - After three gut wrenching losses the Explorers put all of that behind them in a game that seemed to melt the X's frustrations away and is a milestone game for a few members of the team. Taylor Jordan lead the way for the Explorers by tossing a complete game shut over the Winnipeg Goldeyes as the Sioux City 5-0 win was the 300th victory for Steve Montgomery as Explorers manager.

Taylor Jordan (1-3) was the main story of the night for Sioux City. He was in complete control of the Goldeyes lineup tossing the first shut out of his Explorers' career. Jordan allowed only three total base runners on three hits, not walking a single batter. He struck out six batters in the ball game. It took Jordan just 88 pitches to

Winnipeg got their final hit of the game from Kevin Garcia with an out in the third. From there on Taylor Jordan would set down the final 19 straight Goldeyes to finish off the game. It was Jordans fourth career shut out.

The Explorers provided all the runs Jordan would need in the fifth. After Luke Bonfield doubled to lead off the inning. After a sacrifice and a strikeout Kyle Wren tripled, making it 1-0 X's. Michael Lang followed him with a no doubt home run to left field. It was the first dinger of Lang's career at Shaw Park and gave Sioux City a 3-0 lead.

The X's would add a run in the sixth on an RBI ground out from Luke Bonfield. And after a two out walk to Lang and a stolen base Nate Samson added the the Sioux City lead with a single to right making it 5-0 Explorers.

All the runs came off of Kevin McGovern (2-2) who went seven innings, and allowed nine hits.

It was the 300th victory for Steve Montgomery as manager of the Explorers. Montgomery becomes the second Explorers manager to reach the 300 win plateau as he joins Ed Nottle who has the most managerial wins in X's history with 426. Montgomery is the quickest manager in Explorers history to reach the benchmark, taking him only 520 games.

The Explorers return home for a seven game home stand with three games over the weekend against the Fargo Moorhead RedHawks and a four game series against the Lincoln Saltdogs. The home stand will begin on Friday against Fargo with first pitch set for 7:12 pm.

