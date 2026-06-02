A Night to Remember for Son
Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Son Heung-Min @LAFC debut!
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Major League Soccer Stories from June 2, 2026
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