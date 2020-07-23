A Night at RumbleTown Scheduled for July 31st Postponed

Binghamton, NY - Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Broome County the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have decided to postpone "A Night at RumbleTown," originally scheduled for July 31, 2020.

In order to be the best community partner, the Rumble Ponies came to the decision to officially postpone the event to do our part and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"As COVID-19 cases have risen in the United States we have kept a close eye on Broome County." said General Manager, John "JB" Bayne. "The safety and health of our community are the most important factors and the Rumble Ponies and the sponsors feel that it is only right to postpone this event at this point in time."

Fans who had already purchased tickets will be receiving an email in the coming days with information on refunds for the event.

As soon as it is safe to host fans at NYSEG Stadium the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will post information on www.BINGRP.com along with Facebook (facebook/com/RumblePoniesBB) and Twitter (@RumblePoniesBB).

