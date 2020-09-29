A New Vision for the Appalachian League

The new Appalachian League is on its way!

The Appalachian League is one of the longest standing baseball leagues in U.S. history and is rooted within 10 cities in the Appalachia Region of the country. As a new era of this historic league begins in 2021, it will do so as a collegiate summer league and part of the Major League Baseball and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline ("PDP"). The PDP is a collaborative effort that establishes a player development pathway for amateur baseball players in the United States.

Hosting the top rising college freshman and sophomores, the new Appalachian League will also be an integral part of the identification and development process for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, as well as other future national teams. Participants will be selected by a steering committee composed of leaders within collegiate and professional baseball.

Analytics and data will also be a driving force behind the new vision for the Appalachian League as all 10 Clubs will utilize technology and data-driven programs such as Rapsodo, Trackman and Synergy, helping the athletes achieve new heights of development and giving the fans elite baseball in their communities.

Opening Day is slated for June 2, 2021 and the inaugural season will include 54 games, a midseason All-Star Game and a championship game slated for August 10, 2021.

Welcome to the future for the Appalachian League, we cannot wait to see you out at the ballpark!

