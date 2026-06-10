A New Season Begins: CFL Originals
Published on June 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
The 2026 CFL season is underway. Relive the sights, sounds, and defining moments from Opening Night as the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats kicked off a new year.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 10, 2026
- Woodbey Receives Max Fine; Reavis and Dublanko Fined for Actions in Week 1 - CFL
- BC Lions and Telus Announce Initiative to Plant 20,000 Trees as Part of Touchdown Kelowna Legacy Project - B.C. Lions
- Week 2 in the CFL - CFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.