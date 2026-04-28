A New Era of Playoff Football: CFL
Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Coming in 2027, a CFL season built for Summer long weekends, as the CFL and CFLPA champion a new era of Playoff football.
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Canadian Football League Stories from April 28, 2026
- Tiger-Cats Set for New Era as CFL Introduces Summer-Focused Schedule and Expanded Playoffs in 2027 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Coming in '27: a CFL Season Built for Summer Long Weekends; CFL and CFLpa Champion a New Era of Playoff Football - CFL
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