CFL Canadian Football League

A New Era of Playoff Football: CFL

Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Coming in 2027, a CFL season built for Summer long weekends, as the CFL and CFLPA champion a new era of Playoff football.

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Canadian Football League Stories from April 28, 2026


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