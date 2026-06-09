A New Era Begins: Stockton Crusaders Bring Arena Football Back to the 209

Published on June 9, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Stockton Crusaders News Release







Stockton, California - (June 9, 2026) - Professional arena football is making its highly anticipated return to Stockton. The Stockton Crusaders are set to bring the fast-paced, hard-hitting excitement of arena football back to Adventist Health Arena, launching a new era of sports entertainment in the 209.

City officials, arena leadership, and team representatives will formally introduce the Stockton Crusaders during a public press conference on Wednesday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Adventist Health Arena. Fans are invited to attend and be part of this exciting announcement as professional arena football makes its return to Stockton.

The announcement marks the return of arena football to Stockton for the first time since 2015, reigniting a sport with a proud history in the community. Known for its high-energy atmosphere, nonstop action, and fan-first experience, arena football is ready for its next chapter in Stockton.

"The return of arena football after more than a decade away is incredibly exciting. Arena football has always delivered a unique, fast-paced experience that brings fans closer to the action than almost any other sport. Its return represents more than just a team--it's an opportunity to reconnect with the community, create new memories for fans, and showcase the versatility of Adventist Health Arena as a year-round entertainment destination," said Jason Perry, Legends Global Regional General Manager. "We're proud to welcome arena football back and look forward to the energy it will bring to our arena and our city."

"Stockton is ready for arena football. We are a city that knows how to fight for every yard. This is more than a new team; it's a new source of pride, energy, and excitement for our downtown," said Christina Fugazi, Mayor of Stockton. "Welcome to Stockton, where the 209 doesn't just watch the game--we bring the noise!"

The June 10 press conference is open to the public and marks the official kickoff of an exciting new chapter for professional sports in Stockton.

With passionate fans, a proud sports history, and a premier venue in Adventist Health Arena, the Stockton Crusaders are ready to bring arena football back home.







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A New Era Begins: Stockton Crusaders Bring Arena Football Back to the 209 - Stockton Crusaders

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