CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders

A Moment of Silence for Jayden Dalke

Published on July 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video


A moment of silence for Saskatchewan Roughriders Defensive Back Jayden Dalke at the beginning of the Blue Bombers vs REDBLACKS game.

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 19, 2026


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