A Moment of Silence for Jayden Dalke
Published on July 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
A moment of silence for Saskatchewan Roughriders Defensive Back Jayden Dalke at the beginning of the Blue Bombers vs REDBLACKS game.
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Canadian Football League Stories from July 19, 2026
- Statement on the Passing of Jayden Dalke - CFL
- Roughriders Mourn the Passing of Jayden Dalke - Saskatchewan Roughriders
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