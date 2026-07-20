A Moment of Silence for Jayden Dalke

Published on July 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







A moment of silence for Saskatchewan Roughriders Defensive Back Jayden Dalke at the beginning of the Blue Bombers vs REDBLACKS game.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 19, 2026

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