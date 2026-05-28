"A Moment of Brilliance from Godwin Antwi!!!"
Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Santiago Higareda's first professional goal was the cherry on top of a 4-0 win for AV ALTA FC over the New York Cosmos, including a goal from Godwin Antwi and a brace from Adam Aoumaich at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.
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