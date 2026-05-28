USL United Soccer League Championship

"A Moment of Brilliance from Godwin Antwi!!!"

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video


Santiago Higareda's first professional goal was the cherry on top of a 4-0 win for AV ALTA FC over the New York Cosmos, including a goal from Godwin Antwi and a brace from Adam Aoumaich at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2026


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