A Missile from Vassell Ties It!!!
Published on July 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Peter-Lee Vassell scored a second-half equalizer to earn Birmingham Legion FC a 1-1 draw against Miami FC on Sunday night at Pitbull Stadium as the Jamcaian's free kick finish cancelled out a first-half goal by Arney Rocha for the hosts.
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