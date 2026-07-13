A Missile from Vassell Ties It!!!

Published on July 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Peter-Lee Vassell scored a second-half equalizer to earn Birmingham Legion FC a 1-1 draw against Miami FC on Sunday night at Pitbull Stadium as the Jamcaian's free kick finish cancelled out a first-half goal by Arney Rocha for the hosts.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2026

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