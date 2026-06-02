A Missile from Rose!!!!!
Published on June 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video
Tyshawn Rose and Raffery Pedder scored either side of halftime to rally Sporting Club Jacksonville to a 2-2 draw against Brooklyn FC at Hodges Stadium in a contest that was called in the 74th minute due to persistent lightning and heavy rain.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 2, 2026
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