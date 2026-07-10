A Milestone Goal for Keegan!!!
Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video
A late goal by Blake Bowen clinched Corpus Christi FC a hard-fought 2-1 win against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Cabaniss Athletic Complex after first-half goals by Jake Keegan and Angelo Kelly.
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