A Milestone Goal for Keegan!!!

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video







A late goal by Blake Bowen clinched Corpus Christi FC a hard-fought 2-1 win against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Cabaniss Athletic Complex after first-half goals by Jake Keegan and Angelo Kelly.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 10, 2026

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