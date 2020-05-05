A Message from the Tortugas

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to impact our lives and the lives of many of our family and friends, we wanted to provide a brief update regarding the Daytona Tortugas and Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Yesterday marked the first day of Phase 1 under the "Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery." As the state of Florida begins to slowly re-open, the Tortugas hope that you and your family have remained safe and healthy during this global pandemic. Over the past seven weeks, the Tortugas have worked feverishly to examine our stadium's sanitation guidelines and procedures with fan safety our greatest priority. We have consulted with medical experts and plan to follow guidelines set forth by local and state officials.

In the coming weeks, we plan to gradually activate Jackie Robinson Ballpark with experiential community events and programs that follow strict social distancing guidelines. The safety of our fans, staff and community members is of utmost importance. When our fans, players and staff are able to return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark, we want you to have the peace of mind that we've done everything in our power to create a safe and healthy environment.

At this point, there is no update to the start of the Florida State League season. We are eager to begin games again at Jackie Robinson Ballpark but not until it is safe for our players, coaches, staff and fans. Phase 1 allows restaurants and retail establishments to reopen at 25% capacity inside and dining outside -- so long as people observe social distancing recommendations. The coming weeks and months will undoubtedly bring many changes as our community is in the process of safely re-opening and events are rescheduled. Please know that we are thinking about our fan's journey and their safety along the way.

The majority of the Tortugas front office staff remains working from home and can be best contacted by email. Thank you for your support and we look forward to seeing you at Jackie Robinson Ballpark again soon.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to us with any questions. For tickets information, please reach out to [email protected] For general inquiries, please reach out to [email protected] To speak with our General Manager or Team President, reach out to [email protected] and [email protected] Our office line is 386-257-3172.

Stay healthy,

Tortugas Staff

