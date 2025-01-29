A Look at the Highlights from the First Half of Spokane Zephyr FC's Inaugural Season

The gals are back in town and preparing to kick off the second half of the USL Super League's inaugural season. From first goals to first wins, the beginning of the season was riddled with moments that will live in the club's history book. With the long break coming to an end, let's take a look back at the best moments from the first half of Spokane Zephyr FC's inaugural season.

History was made on Aug. 17, 2024, with Zephyr's home opener on the inaugural weekend of the league. Before kick-off for Zephyr's matchup with Fort Lauderdale United FC, more than 400 girls who play soccer in the area joined the team and Club President, Katie Harnetiaux, on the pitch to represent the present and future of professional women's soccer in Spokane.

Emina Ekić solidified herself in Zephyr history, scoring the first goal for the club, nut-megging a defender early in the game and drawing a penalty which she converted in front of a sold out crowd at ONE Spokane Stadium. While the match ended in a draw, it was a monumental moment for women's sports in Spokane.

Spokane earned its first win with a 1-0 victory over DC Power FC on Sept. 22, 2024. Haley Thomas scored the lone goal in her first start for the club when Sarah Clark sent the ball across the penalty box on a set piece and found Thomas who buried the ball in the back of the net off a diving header. Defensive strength for the rest of the match fueled Spokane to victory and Izzy Nino recorded the first clean sheet in Zephyr history with the win.

DC and Spokane met once again the following week, this time in the nation's capital with Zephyr taking their first road trip of the season. The match ended in a 2-2 draw with Taylor Aylmer scoring and the other goal being an own goal.

The month of October was an exciting one as three athletes were called up for international duty during the October FIFA window. Sophia Braun represented Argentina in a friendly match against the USWNT, Riley Tanner played for the Panama Women's National Team and Ekić was named to the Bosnia and Herzegovina National Team for UEFA European Women's Championship playoff matches against Serbia. They were among the first USL Super League players to play at the international level.

Zephyr ended their final home match of the first half of the season with a 1-0 win over Tampa Bay Sun FC. Marley Canales buried her first goal for the club to give Zephyr the lead and Hope Hisey secured her first clean sheet in what would be Spokane's final home match of 2024.

Spokane ended the fall slate on a six-game road trip that ended with a 0-3-3 record. Despite not finding a road win, Zephyr had many notable moments from the road trip. Julianne Vallerand and Mollie Rouse scored their first professional goals and Hisey recorded two more clean sheets. Overall, Spokane played with grit while on the road and hope to find a road win in the new year.

There is still history to be made in Zephyr's inaugural season and there are seven more chances to witness the club in action in Spokane. The second half of Zephyr's season starts on the road against Dallas Trinity FC on Feb. 22 and Zephyr will return to Spokane to take on Carolina Ascent FC in front of the home crowd on March 8th.

