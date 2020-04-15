A Letter from Timber Rattlers President Rob Zerjav

Dear Timber Rattlers Community,

I hope everyone is doing as well as can be expected during these unprecedented times. As our season was to begin last week, I wanted to provide an update to everyone to let you know what we know.

Even though it would have been a cold opener, we had a decent three days weather-wise for the season to begin. The snow came as we were set to hit the road for the week, so even that timed out well. But, as many of you are aware, our baseball schedule has been postponed, at least, through April. We are all in a holding pattern to see what comes next and how the economy starts back up while also ensuring the public remains safe. We will continue to do our best to let you know what we know and do everything we can to ensure you have a safe and great time when you are able to come back to the ballpark.

I also wanted to use this opportunity to take you behind the scenes a little bit and share how our organization is configured. The Timber Rattlers are officially known as Appleton Baseball Club, Inc. and we are one of a handful of community-owned Minor League Baseball teams around the country. What this means is we have no owner and are governed by a volunteer board of directors which are elected by our Members. We are a non-stock corporation that operates a Minor League franchise in the Midwest League and has an affiliation agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Many fans assume we are owned and managed by the Brewers, but that is a common misunderstanding. The Brewers pay and provide the Timber Rattlers with the baseball players and coaches, but the Timber Rattlers are responsible for all functions of running the baseball club including ticket sales, marketing, stadium operations, facility rent, food and beverage, employee compensation and benefits, team travel and other team-related expenses.

The team plays in a privately financed stadium owned by a private, not-for-profit foundation. The Timber Rattlers do not receive municipal support for the stadium or business operations. The team is completely self-sustaining.

It probably goes without saying, but every game we lose is a lost revenue opportunity. The more revenue opportunities we lose, the harder it will be for us to remain as a community-owned team and provide this region with great entertainment and great baseball.

One opportunity to help that does exist for our fan base is to become official Members of the Appleton Baseball Club. Memberships provide voting rights, an invitation to the annual meeting, a commemorative Membership Certificate, a complimentary ticket to Opening Day and an additional ticket, picnic and photo with the team at a game each season. If you ever wanted to be a part of a sports team, this gets you as close as you can be without being the team owner.

I, along with the rest of our staff, will continue to look for ways to get through this pandemic and hopefully come out stronger on the other end. In the interim, we did think now was as good a time as any to make our fan base aware of the opportunity that exists to become an official part of the team. If you want to learn more about purchasing a Membership, additional information can be found here

Thank you for your continued support and I can't wait to see you all when we get back to playing ball!

Stay safe and all the best,

Rob Zerjav

President

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

