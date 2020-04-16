A Letter from Our Team President

April 16, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release





Dear Tourists Fans:

Today was supposed to be Opening Day, a day that we all know and love. For 100 years our community has gathered on this day to celebrate; but baseball is not important today.

I do not know when our season will begin, but I can tell you that the Asheville Tourists will play again.

Tonight Kali, Parker, Addison, Tucker, and I will have brats and hotdogs for dinner and watch Angels in the Outfield together as a family. As I do every night before I tuck the kids in for bed, we will sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame." I hope your family will join me in something similar.

The girlfriend of a former Tourists catcher once said while quoting Walt Whitman, "I see great things in baseball. It's our game, the American game. It will repair our losses and be a blessing to us." When we once again gather at the ballpark for Tourists baseball, this will ring even more true.

I truly believe McCormick Field brings our community together in good times and bad times. When the Tourists take the field, we will all celebrate at the ballpark again. We will be back.

Stay Safe at Home,

Brian DeWine

