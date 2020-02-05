A League of Her Own

The Fresno Grizzlies are proud to announce a new initiative to support and encourage girls in the sports industry-whether on the field or in the front office. Through the overarching initiative "A League of Her Own," we aim to provide real and meaningful experiences for girls to participate in sports. The Grizzlies will implement this new mission through three unique programs: Summer Shadow Program, Women in Sports Speaker Series and a Girls' Baseball Clinic.

This summer, the Fresno Grizzlies will kick off the Summer Shadow Program. This program aims to give young girls a meaningful opportunity to explore their options for a career in the sports industry. There will be two week-long cohorts from June 15-20 and July 13-18. Up to five young women between the ages of 14-18 and who are currently enrolled in high school will be selected for each cohort. The selected participants will rotate through each department within the Fresno Grizzlies' front office and game day operations. At the end of the week program, each girl will be recognized during a pre-game, on field ceremony. To apply for the program, click here.

Another program that the Grizzlies will kick off this summer is the Women in Sports Speaker Series. The series aims to give young women inspiration to follow their sports dreams through role models already in the industry. The program will take place one Sunday a month, prior to a Grizzlies home game. Speakers will highlight local women who have pioneered a career in the sports industry, whether on-field or in the front office. There will be a free pre-game forum with purchase of any ticket to the game.

Finally, the Grizzlies are partnering with the Visalia Rawhide to provide two back-to-back weekends of Girls' Clinics for the Central Valley. Both clinics will provide young women with the opportunity to learn baseball fundamentals from each team's own players. The Grizzlies clinic will highlight keynote speaker Ila Borders; who is the first woman to pitch and win a game on a professional men's baseball team. The Grizzlies clinic will also be free for young women ages 5 - 12 and will take place Saturday, May 23 from 8 am to 1 pm at Chukchansi Park. To register for the clinic, click here.

The Grizzlies support and encourage all girls and women who aspire to pursue a career in the sports industry to be involved in this new initiative.

