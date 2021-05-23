A.J. Lee Walks the Tourists off in a Wild 13-12 Sunday Game

ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists won a wild Sunday affair at McCormick Field over the Greenville Drive 13-12 by overcoming a pair of large deficits throughout the game. The Tourists received a game-winning, walk-off single from A.J. Lee in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Drive and win the series four games to two.

Prior to Lee's heroics, Asheville received a number of clutch hits to swing their way back into the game. Greenville took a 5-0 lead early on. The Tourists began their scoring in the bottom of the third on a Ramiro Rodriguez solo Home Run. Korey Lee then hit a two-run double bringing Asheville within two.

The Drive extended their advantage in the top of the fourth back out to 7-3; however, Enmanuel Valdez's three-run Home Run in the bottom of the fifth brought the home team to within a run. Cody Orr then put the Tourists in front with a two-run bomb in the bottom of the sixth.

Asheville's lead did not last long. Greenville used a five-run seventh inning to surge in front 12-8. The Tourists started to claw their way back once more in the bottom of the eighth when they loaded the bases with two outs. Korey Lee legged out an RBI infield single to make it 12-9 and that set the stage for Scott Schreiber. The Tourists first-baseman ripped a three-run double down the left-field line to tie the game 12-12.

In the bottom of the ninth, Orr reached second base on a Drive throwing error. Orr advanced to third on a groundout and A.J. Lee stepped to the plate with two outs. Lee lined a 2-0 fastball into right field that plated Orr for the game-winning run. It is the second time in three games the Tourists overcame a five-run deficit to win.

Chandler Casey did a nice job pitching the final two frames for Asheville resulting in his second win of the season. Casey retired all six men he faced over the eighth and ninth innings to keep the momentum with the Tourists late.

Asheville pounded out a season-high 16 hits and scored a season-high 13 runs. Korey Lee led the hit parade with three hits while Rodriguez, Schreiber, Orr, Valdez, Alex McKenna, and Alex Holderbach all contributed multi-hit performances.

Following the off day Monday, the Tourists will entertain the Bowling Green Hot Rods for six games in six days. Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

