"A HOWITZER IS BURIED FOR SPOKANE!!!!!"
Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Medgy Alexandre, Jack Denton, and Shavon John-Brown scored as Spokane Velocity FC dispatched the Richmond Kickers in a 3-1 win to remain perfect at ONE Spokane Stadium this season.
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