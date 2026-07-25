A Historic Hat Trick for Amann!!!

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Trevor Amann set a USL Championship record with a hat trick in the span of 3 minutes, 27 seconds early in the second half to send Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 3-1 victory against Louisville City FC at F.N.B. Stadium on Saturday afternoon before a national audience on CBS.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

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