A Historic Hat Trick for Amann!!!
Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Trevor Amann set a USL Championship record with a hat trick in the span of 3 minutes, 27 seconds early in the second half to send Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 3-1 victory against Louisville City FC at F.N.B. Stadium on Saturday afternoon before a national audience on CBS.
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026
- Match Preview: Miami FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Miami FC
- Monterey Bay FC Returns Home to Host Orange County SC - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.