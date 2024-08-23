A Header from Hannah Davidson Gets Dallas Trinity FC's First Goal in Club History!

August 23, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.