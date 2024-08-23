A Header from Hannah Davidson Gets Dallas Trinity FC's First Goal in Club History!
August 23, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from August 23, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dallas Trinity FC Stories
- Dallas Trinity FC to Face FC Barcelona
- Meet DTFC: Sam Estrada
- Dallas Trinity FC Announces Inaugural Season Home Opener
- Dallas Trinity FC Reveal Name and Crest