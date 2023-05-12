"A Handshake for the Century" Game August 19 at Eastwood Field

May 12, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







The Mahoning Valley Scrappers Partner with Mike Shuba and the Robinson Family for "A Handshake for the Century" Game on August 19

Niles, Ohio - The Scrappers are proud to announce a partnership with Mike Shuba and the Robinson family for a special promotional night dedicated to "A Handshake for the Century" in conjunction with the August 19 Scrappers game. The Scrappers will play the Williamsport Crosscutters at 7:05pm with the A to Z Dependable Services main gate opening at 6pm. "A Handshake for the Century" promotion is supported by the Warren Area Chamber of Commerce Education, Civic and Cultural Foundation.

When Jackie Robinson hit his first homerun as the only black man playing in an all-White baseball league, he rounded third to much more than home plate. Standing 90 feet away stood his teammate, with his hand extended in congratulations, a sight never seen before. "In 1946, when Jackie Robinson broke professional baseball's color line, my father, George "Shotgun" Shuba, met him at home," Michael Shuba, George's son, proudly recalls. "He did not see color; he saw a teammate." A simple gesture of epic magnitude takes its rightful place in history, and visually portrays equality, sportsmanship and a mutual love and respect for America's pastime.

The promotion will feature specialty uniforms created by local graphic artist Michael Pontikos. Both the jerseys and hats will be auctioned off with proceeds going to both the Robinson and Shuba families. In addition to the specialty jerseys, Mike Shuba, George "Shotgun" Shuba's son will be on hand to throw out a first pitch and will have a display of memorabilia. The first 250 fans will receive the very first commemorative poster featuring "A Handshake for the Century" statue.

Tickets for the game are on sale now at mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field or by calling 330-505-0000.

The 2023 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the offseason or for more information on 2023 ticket packages, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 12, 2023

"A Handshake for the Century" Game August 19 at Eastwood Field - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.