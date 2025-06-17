A GOOD Night for Goodrum: USL Championship Player of the Week: Phillip Goodrum, Louisville City FC
June 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
Check out the Louisville City FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 17, 2025
- Ben Ofeimu Named to USLC Team of the Week - Indy Eleven
- Matt Mahoney and Christian Herrera Have Been Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 15 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky, Defender Ascel Essengue Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 15 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Arthur Rogers Earns Fourth USL Championship Team of the Week Nod - FC Tulsa
- Maxi Rodriguez Named to USL Championship Week 15 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Switchbacks FC to Host 'Most Immersive Fireworks Display' for 4th of July Showdown - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Indy Eleven Partners with YMCA of Greater Indianapolis - Indy Eleven
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville City FC Stories
- Eintracht Frankfurt, Aston Villa Set for July 26 Friendly at Lynn Family Stadium
- Goodrum's Hat Trick Propels First-Place LouCity to Third Win in a Week
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Birmingham Legion FC
- LouCity Finally Conquers Rhode Island to Take Sole Possession of First Place
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts the Tampa Bay Rowdies