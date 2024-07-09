A Goal So Impossible You Have to See It from Every Angle

July 9, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Utah Archers YouTube Video







Some are calling it the "Goal of the Year!" Watch every UNREAL angle of the between-the-legs goal from Utah Archers attackman Connor Fields that ended up in the #1 spot on Sportscenter.

