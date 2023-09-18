A Full Calendar of Fun Is Headed to AdventHealth Stadium

ROME, GA - Just because the Minor League Baseball season is over, doesn't mean that the fun is over at AdventHealth Stadium. The calendar is full of concerts, festivals, and the world famous Rummage Sale!

On September 30th, Rome's biggest yard sale returns to the parking lot of AdventHealth Stadium, as vendors from all over the south set up their booths. The parking lot will open at 7am for all customers. As usual a tent will be set up with food, drinks, and alcoholic beverages available. Vendor Slots are currently available for purchase at the box office or by calling us at 706-378-5100.

A Ballpark, Baseball, and Bach. Join us for a magical night at AdventHealth Stadium for an exclusive concert by our very own Rome Symphony Orchestra performing a mixture of classical and baseball-themed pieces. Be serenaded and entertained on the field as the orchestra takes their stage behind second base.

VIPs will enjoy a pre-concert gourmet dinner inside our Three Rivers Restaurant, directly behind Home Base, with an incredible view of AdventHealth Stadium. VIPs have first-class access to exclusive seats on the infield for a close and exciting concert experience.

General Admission tickets will have an upper-level view of the performers and AdventHealth Stadium from sections 100-104 behind home plate. All students will receive a $20 discount on General Admission tickets with a valid Student ID. Students can purchase their tickets at the Box Office or at the gate.

Gates open at 6:00 PM for all attendees. The VIP Three Rivers buffet dinner will be served at 6:15 PM. The Rome Symphony Orchestra will begin at 7:00 PM for a 90-minute concert with a 10-minute intermission.

Don't miss your chance to reminisce and rock out at Sounds Of Grunge: A 90's Tribute Concert! We're celebrating the sounds of Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and The Smashing Pumpkins with some of the best tribute bands! open at 2:00 with the first show starting at 3:00. Choose from three different ticket packages to fit your style; general admission, early entry, or VIP.

Early Entry ticket holders will enjoy 15-minute early access into the concert to grab their drinks and a front-row spot before general admission gates open.

VIPs can rock out indoors or out with exclusive access to our Three Rivers Restaurant before and during the concert. Satisfy your hunger and thirst with the VIP hors d'oeuvres and bar only available to VIPs.

Coat check will be available inside the stadium for $2 per checked item.

Join us for the first-ever Rometober Beer Fest at AdventHealth Stadium! We'll have the big game on the video board, a live band, and over 15 breweries in attendance. There is sure to be something for everyone!

Choose from four different packages.

VIPs are given one-hour early entry into the stadium at 4:00 PM, will receive two Rometober novelty items, and can enjoy unlimited 3oz brewery samples. VIPs can access an all-you-can-eat two-hour buffet inside the Three Rivers Restaurant, an area only available to VIPs. Inside, VIPs will be able to sample a specialty brew not offered to the public.

General Admission tickets are $35 for 15 sampling tickets and a Rometober novelty item. Tickets are redeemable for 3oz samples from any tent or five tickets can be combined for a 16oz pour.

Designated driver packages get an exclusive novelty item and a fountain drink voucher with their $20 ticket.

Non-alcohol tickets can be purchased for $15 and come with one fountain drink voucher.

All ticket sales increase by $10 on the day of the event. Rome Braves Season Ticket holders will receive $5 off tickets at the gate with their Dynasty Lanyard.

The first 70 general admission tickets through the gate will receive a Rome Braves 20th Season Novelty shot glass.

