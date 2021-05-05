A Dozen K's Secure 3-0 Opening Night Win

Modesto, CA - 12 strikeouts and Matt Scheffler's first pro home run backed up the Modesto Nuts two-hit shutout of the Stockton Ports in their 3-0 season-opening win at John Thurman Field on Tuesday night.

Cesar Izturis Jr., doubled for the Nuts (1-0) to lead off the second inning. Matt Scheffler, in his first professional at-bat, launched a two-run home run over the left field wall against Ports (0-1) starter Osvaldo Berrios (L, 0-1). That was one of the few mistakes that Berrios made in his four innings. The righty allowed four hits while striking out five with one walk.

Josias De Los Santos was electric to start the game for the Nuts. The righty struck out five of the first seven batters he faced. Overall, De Los Santos allowed just two baserunners in four innings.

Luis Curvelo (W, 1-0) was the first Nuts reliever out of the bullpen. Curvelo found himself in a jam in his second inning of work. With two outs and two runners on, Curvelo induced a groundout of Danny Bautista to end the threat. Curvelo worked two innings allowing just those two baserunners with a pair of strikeouts.

Robert Winslow struck out three in the eighth inning. Nolan Hoffman (S, 1/1) worked a perfect ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts to secure the Opening Night win.

Offensively, Justin Lavey reached twice in the win with a single and a walk. Robert Perez reached on a pair of walks. Cade Marlowe had two hits including a double and a run scored.

The Nuts eye back-to-back wins in game two of the six-game series with the Ports on Wednesday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

